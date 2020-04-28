Hillary endorses Biden: He'd be 'a real president' not 'somebody who plays one on TV'

'I've seen firsthand what presidents can and should do, and I, like so many Americans, really wish that we had that kind of leadership now.'

From an April 28 virtual town hall:

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON: So, I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president. Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.

Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he's responsible for leading during this crisis.

Well, I know what a difference it would make because I've been there, I've seen firsthand what presidents can and should do, and I, like so many Americans, really wish that we had that kind of leadership now.

You know, Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment for his entire life. I've been privileged to work with him over the last 25-plus years as first lady, then for eight years in the Senate, where I watched him build coalitions and work to bring people together to solve problems, then during the Obama administration when I was privileged to be secretary of state.

I've been in the situation room with Joe as we debated — and you know, where we didn't say what we thought people wanted to hear, we said what we believed — and we had a president then with President Obama, who encouraged that. Think of it. Who wanted to hear from each and every one of us.

I've been in the, you know, lobby of the Senate, I've been in the cloakroom and I've watched Joe bring people together. So for me, this is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.