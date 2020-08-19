Hillary Clinton gives 11 reasons to vote for Joe Biden

She also noted that Trump has shown America exactly what it had to lose.

The 2016 Democratic nominee delivered a full-throated endorsement of the 2020 Democratic ticket on Wednesday. Her message to Americans was not just to vote against Donald Trump, but to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Speaking to the Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton recalled that Trump had urged voters to back him four years ago by asking, "What do you have to lose?"

"Well, now we know: our health care, our jobs, our loved ones, our leadership in the world, and even our post office," she responded.

Advertisement Loading...

But she then implored the nation to "set our sights higher than getting one man out of the White House."

HILLARY CLINTON: Let’s vote for the jobs that Joe's plan will create: clean energy jobs to fight climate change, caregiving jobs with living wages. Vote for emergency relief that lifts small businesses and saves hardworking people from foreclosures and evictions. It’s wrong that billionaires got $400 billion richer during the pandemic while millions lost their $600 a week in extra unemployment. Vote for the parents and teachers struggling to balance children's education and safety. And for health care workers fighting COVID-19, with little help from the White House. Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone. For Social Security, Medicare, and Planned Parenthood. Vote for Dreamers and their families. Vote for law enforcement, purged of racial bias, that keeps all our streets safe. Vote for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery — because Black Lives Matter. Vote for honest elections, so we — not a foreign adversary — choose our president. Vote for the diverse, hopeful America we saw in last night's roll call.

Clinton then issued a warning: "Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers, overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.