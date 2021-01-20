GOP leader who helped incite riot reminds Harris she'll be judged by her 'actions'

Advertisement

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy voted against certifying Biden and Harris' win even after the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday presented Vice President Kamala Harris with a photo of her swearing-in as a gift, telling Harris he is "proud" of her and made a comment about how leaders are judged "not just by our words, but by our actions."

"So let's go forth from here together, accomplish great things for the American people, and every time you look at this photo, remember the beginning of the job we have to do," McCarthy said as he presented Harris — the first female vice president in history — with the gift.

McCarthy, however, did not atone for his role in the violent insurrection at the Capitol exactly two weeks ago, in which a Donald Trump-supporting mob violently broke into the building to try to push lawmakers to block President Joe Biden and Harris' victory.

Advertisement

McCarthy was part of the slew of GOP lawmakers who helped radicalize that mob with lies of voter fraud.

"President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet," McCarthy said in an appearance on Fox News on Nov. 5. "We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes."

As leader of House Republicans, McCarthy also signed off on Trump's anti-democratic attempt to force Republicans to vote against certifying Biden and Harris' legitimate win.

And ultimately, McCarthy was also one of the 147 Republican members of Congress who still voted to block certification of Biden and Harris' victory, even after the insurrectionists took over the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Now, McCarthy appears to be hoping no one remembers his role in spreading the lies that led to the attempted coup.

Biden himself spoke of this in his inaugural address.

"Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson: There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and a responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies," Biden said in his speech.

In the end, McCarthy was one of more than two-dozen Republican lawmakers who attended Biden and Harris' inauguration, despite having played a role in inciting the attempted coup.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.