House Republicans called impeachment a waste of time when Trump was president

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Tuesday that Republicans in the chamber would launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Many members of his caucus who support the impeachment efforts claimed at the time that the two impeachments of President Donald Trump were a waste of time and a distraction from more important policy priorities.

“In recent months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct; taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy claimed, citing unproven allegations that the president and his son Hunter Biden improperly profited from Joe Biden’s government position. Even some Republicans, such as Colorado Rep. Ken Buck and Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, have acknowledged that they have seen no proof that President Biden did anything illegal.

In 2019, when House Democrats held a majority, Congress launched an impeachment inquiry into allegations that Trump improperly withheld aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on the Bidens and other political enemies. Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but was acquitted by the Senate.

At the time, House Republicans accused Democrats of wasting time.

“Chairman Nadler’s Judiciary Committee could be holding hearings on: The border crisis. Privacy issues from tech companies. FISA abuse at the Department of Justice,” tweeted McCarthy in September 2019. “What are Democrats doing instead? Pursuing an imaginary impeachment. What a waste of taxpayer time.”

“Democrats followed the Russian Collusion Delusion with another expensive waste of time destined to fail, impeachment,” tweeted Nebraska Rep. Scott DesJarlais.

“House Democrats are willing to waste months on a sham impeachment attempt but aren’t willing to spend time working on a budget,” tweeted Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko.

“Throw the impeachment trial out! It’s a scam. It’s a lie. It’s an embarrassment. It’s a waste of time. It’s another waste of hard earned tax payer dollars. The Impeachment Sham is pathetic and so are the Democrats shoving this down America’s throat,” tweeted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After Trump falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election and incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, House Democrats again impeached him. After he left office days later, the Senate acquitted him again.

House Republicans again called it a waste of time.

“Instead of wasting time on this sham impeachment trial we could have worked on: Sending children back to school. Targeted relief for suffering businesses. Holding China accountable. Securing our southern border,” tweeted Florida Rep. Greg Steube. “These partisan games are a waste of time while Americans suffer.”

“I voted against the frivolous impeachment sham today,” tweeted Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. “It will be nice when Democrats can stop this foolishness so we can get to working on behalf of the American people. Impeaching a President with seven days left in his term is a colossal waste of time.”

“This impeachment is a waste of American tax dollars and time. Republicans are focused on combatting COVID, opening schools, and economic recovery while the Democrats are focused on impeachment – our focus needs to be on fighting for the American family,” claimed Texas Rep. Austin Pfluger.

“This fraudulent SHAM of an impeachment is finally over! What a waste of time this was for EVERYONE involved. This should never be allowed to happen to a former President again, especially one who has done SO MUCH for our country,” tweeted Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson.

While House Republicans could impeach Biden at any time, without any evidence needed, some Senate Republicans have said an acquittal is all but certain.

“Members of the House don’t really care what I think. All I can tell you, it’s unlikely to be successful in the Senate,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn told the Hill on Tuesday. “Rather than doing something they know is unlikely to end the way they would like, maybe they want to emphasize other things.”

The outlet reported that West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said they had not seen sufficient evidence of any high crimes or misdemeanors on the part of Biden.

McCarthy promised last September that if Republicans won a majority in the midterm elections, they would not “play politics with” impeachment. That same month, he reportedly vowed, “If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.” This week he broke both promises.

