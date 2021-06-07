'DISGUSTING!': House Republicans melt down over Biden's 'missing' D-Day tweet

Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested, 'Perhaps he knows that he has less in common with the Allies of that time and much more in common with the Axis.'

House Republicans are very upset that President Joe Biden did not spend Sunday tweeting about the 77th anniversary of D-Day.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden both chose to use Twitter to commemorate the day, Republicans reacted with horror that the president, who on Sunday did tweet to honor the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and to celebrate America's economic progress, didn't specifically use the social media platform to mention the anniversary of the start of the Allied landings in Normandy, France, in June 1944.

Biden does not use Twitter as a form of communication anywhere near as much as Donald Trump did before Trump was banned from the platform.

This does not seem to sit well with Republicans.

"DISGUSTING!" tweeted the official House Republican Twitter feed on Monday, linking to a story on a right-wing site. "'President Biden refuses to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day on Twitter.'"

"Biden failed to mention D-Day yesterday, and instead spent the day promoting his radical agenda," wrote Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko. "Those who died defending freedom deserve respect, and Biden chose to ignore them."

"Biden failed to acknowledge DDay and instead promoted his American 'Jobs' Plan," added Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. "Zero respect for the American troops who died defending liberty."

"I was disappointed to see that yesterday President Biden failed to honor the memory of the heroes who fought for our freedoms on D-Day," said Tennessee Rep. Diane Harshbarger. "These American heroes deserve much better."

"Neither Joe Biden’s personal nor his official Presidential Twitter acknowledged #DDay yesterday," complained Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. "Perhaps he knows that he has less in common with the Allies of that time and much more in common with the Axis."

Harris used her official Twitter account to write, "On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice." Jill Biden wrote on hers, "77 years ago, families gathered around radios and heard FDR pray for a 'peace that will let all of men live in freedom, reaping the just rewards of their honest toil.' Let us never forget those who fought, their families, or sacrifices, and let us always pray for peace. #DDay."

While Donald Trump used his personal — and now banned — Twitter account to tweet about D-Day some of the years he was in office, he didn't do so in 2020.

Instead, he retweeted a message sent by the White House account and spent the day bragging about his nonexistent "96% approval rating in the GOP" and mocking antifa and "wacko anarchists."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.