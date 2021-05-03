House Republicans have had enough of Liz Cheney telling the truth about Trump

Multiple reports say GOP lawmakers may take another swing at ousting Cheney from House Republican leadership.

House Republicans are growing more and more frustrated with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for speaking out against Donald Trump and may once again be plotting to remove her from her leadership role, according to multiple reports.

The latest Cheney comment that drew ire from Republicans came Monday, when she responded to a Trump statement in which he declared, "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!"

Cheney responded to Trump's comment with a dig, tweeting: "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

Cheney's honest assessment that claims of voter fraud are false drew ire from Republicans.

"Liz Cheney, once again back in the news, sounding like an MSNBC pundit. At this point, she's literally daring Kevin McCarthy to do something about it," Fox News host and right-wing bigot Laura Ingraham tweeted in response to Cheney's comment.

An unnamed ally of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also anonymously attacked Cheney, and said she may not hold her leadership role as chair of the House Republican conference for much longer.

"There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month's end," the unnamed ally told the Hill's Scott Wong.

That comment echoes a Saturday tweet from Texas GOP Rep. Lance Gooden, who wrote: "Liz Cheney has promised she will campaign on impeaching Trump 'every day of the week.' Good luck with that, Liz! PREDICTION: she’ll be out of her GOP leadership role by month’s end!"

Cheney has been vocal in her opposition to Trump holding any leadership role in the Republican Party following his incitement of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for inciting that insurrection and has kept up her criticism ever since.

A group of right-wing House Republicans attempted to oust Cheney from her leadership role in February over her criticism of Trump. But that effort failed after McCarthy stood up for Cheney.

Now, a few months later, Politico reported that McCarthy is no longer planning to defend Cheney, as he believes her comments criticizing Trump are not helpful.

According to another Politico report, McCarthy told Cheney to tone down her comments, but Cheney did not heed that advice.

One Republican lawmaker who also voted to impeach Trump had a frank assessment of why other GOP lawmakers are fed up with Cheney.

"If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzales (R-OH) told the Hill. "Liz isn’t going to lie to people."

