63 House Republicans vote against resolution affirming support for NATO

Nearly one-third of the House Republican Caucus on Tuesday night voted against a resolution that vowed support for both democratic values and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — the alliance of countries that seeks to keep peace and prevent threats from illiberal countries.

The resolution passed by a vote of 362 - 63, with all 63 "no" votes coming from Republican members — many of whom are allies of former President Donald Trump.

The resolution states that the House is voicing its "unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," and tells President Biden to declare his "support for shared democratic values" and his commitment "to enhancing NATO's capacity to strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries."

The 63 Republicans who voted against reaffirming support for NATO included Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Chip Roy (R-TX).

"NATO is a relic of the Cold War. Why should Americans pay for Europe's defense?" Massie tweeted in defense of his "no" vote Tuesday.

The vote came amid Russia's ongoing brutal invasion of Ukraine. The Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, has been working to weaken the NATO alliance in order to expand the country's power and influence in Eastern Europe.

House Democrats quickly condemned the 63 Republican lawmakers who voted against the resolution, which was sponsored by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA).

"My resolution is simple — it reaffirms that democratic principles are at the heart of NATO and calls for a new NATO center dedicated to the protection of democracy worldwide," Connolly tweeted on Tuesday evening. "63 of Putin's Puppets voted against it."

"Just now 63 House Republicans — nearly one-third of the entire GOP caucus — voted against support for NATO 'as an alliance founded on democratic principles,'" Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) tweeted on Tuesday evening. "The GOP truly is Putin's Party."

Even some House Republicans expressed confusion about why their colleagues voted against the resolution. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) chastised his fellow Republicans for "showing Putin sympathy."

"I don't even have a clue why ... I mean every no vote should be asked repeatedly by their local papers why," Kinzinger tweeted on Tuesday night.

"I hope my party can finally remember where our foundations are and actually say that we're not going to be Putin-sympathetic anymore," he added in a video posted to Twitter, adding that his hope was likely "wishful thinking."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.