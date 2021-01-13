Pelosi: Trump is a 'clear and present danger' to the country

Advertisement

'He must go.'

The House of Representatives on Wednesday debated whether to impeach Donald Trump on one article of incitement of insurrection related to the violent Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Just before the mob descended on the Capitol, Trump had egged on supporters at a so-called "Save America" rally, saying, "We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore. ... You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

Since Trump's presidential election defeat, he has also repeatedly incited his base, unleashing a flurry of lawsuits to overturn his loss claiming brazenly that the race was somehow "stolen" from him.

Advertisement

On the floor Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Trump's role in inciting the "armed rebellion" at the Capitol, saying "he must go" as he posed a lingering threat to the country.

From the House floor debate on Jan. 13, 2021:

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: We know that we face enemies of the Constitution. We know. We experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people's Capitol, and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people. And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.