Civil rights group sues to overturn Idaho law that targets trans people

'It seems strange to waste resources on discrimination against transgender people when so many people's safety and livelihoods are threatened.'

A civil rights group this week asked a federal judge to confirm that an Idaho law barring transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates violates their constitutional rights.

Lambda Legal, a nonprofit group that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ people, has argued that the new law should be subject to a 2018 order that labeled similar policies unconstitutional.

Idaho passed a law in March that allows changes to birth certificates only to correct "a clerical or data entry error." It specifically prohibits any changes to a person's gender markers, claiming that "biological distinctions between male and female are a matter of scientific fact, and biological sex is an objectively defined category that has obvious, immutable, and distinguishable characteristics."

It also claims that changing someone's biological sex on their birth certificate "impacts the health and safety of all individuals."

Lambda Legal says that law is at odds with a 2018 decision that ruled a separate policy allowing the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to effectively bar transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates was similarly unconstitutional.

Dale, who also served as the judge in that case, said the 2018 policy violated the Equal Protection Clause and endangered those forced to show inaccurate official documents by opening them up to discrimination.