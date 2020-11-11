Ivanka Trump suddenly fine with declaring victory before all votes are counted

She's changed her tune since last week.
Ivanka Trump on Wednesday touted her father's win of the electoral votes in Alaska for the presidential election.
"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska," she said in a tweet that quoted an Associated Press call for the state Wednesday. The AP called the race with 75% of the expected vote counted.
That's in striking contrast to her message from just last week, when Ivanka Trump — like much of the Trump campaign and other Republicans — was insisting that declaring victory was premature until every vote is counted, regardless of what the media says.
"Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial. This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy," Ivanka Trump tweeted last Friday, when it was clear that former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win the election. (Every major outlet declared him the winner the following morning.)
But rather than accept the election results, Donald Trump and his campaign, including his daughter, launched an all-out assault on remaining mail-in ballots that had not been counted in swing states he eventually lost, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
"They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan," Donald Trump tweeted on Nov. 4. "So bad for our Country!"
"They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!" he tweeted again shortly after.
"STOP THE COUNT!" he tweeted on Nov. 5.
But in Arizona, where Fox News and the AP had called the race for Biden, the Trump campaign urged the vote counting to continue.
"We feel like the president is in very, very, very good position this morning. If all legally cast ballots are counted, the president will win," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said of Arizona in a call with the press.
In the same call, campaign adviser Jason Miller reiterated that the campaign wants to make sure that all "legally cast ballots" are counted and "illegally cast ballots" shouldn't be, but did not elaborate on the differentiation.
Last Thursday, a lawsuit by the Trump campaign and the Georgia Republican Party to stop ballots from being counted was thrown out. There was no evidence showing that absentee ballots were being counted illegally, a judge ruled. This lawsuit is one of many the Trump campaign filed to stop the counting of absentee ballots in several crucial swing states — despite the ballots having been legally cast.
In court Wednesday, the Trump campaign was unable to present any evidence of fraud to support their lawsuit to throw out 600 ballots in Pennsylvania.
