Ivanka Trump suddenly fine with declaring victory before all votes are counted

Advertisement

She's changed her tune since last week.

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday touted her father's win of the electoral votes in Alaska for the presidential election.

"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska," she said in a tweet that quoted an Associated Press call for the state Wednesday. The AP called the race with 75% of the expected vote counted.

That's in striking contrast to her message from just last week, when Ivanka Trump — like much of the Trump campaign and other Republicans — was insisting that declaring victory was premature until every vote is counted, regardless of what the media says.

Advertisement

"Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial. This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy," Ivanka Trump tweeted last Friday, when it was clear that former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win the election. (Every major outlet declared him the winner the following morning.)

But rather than accept the election results, Donald Trump and his campaign, including his daughter, launched an all-out assault on remaining mail-in ballots that had not been counted in swing states he eventually lost, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

"They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan," Donald Trump tweeted on Nov. 4. "So bad for our Country!"

"They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!" he tweeted again shortly after.