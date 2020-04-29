Kushner calls virus response 'great success story' as death toll tops 58,000

More than 1 million Americans have been infected by the new coronavirus so far.

As of Wednesday, reported cases of coronavirus in the United States topped 1 million. The death toll from COVID-19 is over 58,000 and continuing to rise.

Despite the mass death, Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner praised the "great success story" of the government response and said, "We've achieved all of the different milestones that are needed."

From the April 29 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE, co-host: Two questions keep coming up over the weekend on the Sunday shows. No. 1, where's the national strategy? That's from Gov. Newsom (D-CA) on "60 Minutes" and Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN) on one of the morning shows. And no. 2, if you'd answer that, and no. 2, why did you guys collapse the pandemic office when you guys took over, possibly to save money? Do you want to answer both of them? JARED KUSHNER: Sure. So, the pandemic office, that was an NSC situation, but there's a lot of different parts of the government that are responsible for that, and all those have been functioning. And again, we're on the other side of the medical aspect of this, and I think that we've achieved all of the different milestones that are needed. So, the government, federal government, rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story. And I think that that's really, you know, what needs to be told.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.