Jared Kushner: Trump cares about Black people more than Black people do

Advertisement

He really said this.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser, made racist comments in an interview with Fox News Monday morning, suggesting many Black people in America complain about their problems but are too lazy to solve them.

Kushner, who is white and was born into wealth, was talking about Trump's efforts to help the Black community in the run-up to the election on Nov. 3.

Kushner said people who protest systemic racism were "just virtue signaling," but said Trump has actually put forward policies to help.

Advertisement

"They go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country," Kushner said.

Of course, polling shows that voters do not approve of Trump's handling of race in America.

From an Oct. 26 interview on "Fox & Friends":

JARED KUSHNER: President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful. And what you're seeing around the country now is a groundswell of support in the Black community because they're realizing that all the different bad things that the media and the Democrats have said about President Trump are not true, and so they are seeing that he's actually delivered.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.