11 times Ivanka and Jared showed just how 'out of touch' they are

Their Secret Service detail reportedly isn't allowed to use any of their six bathrooms.

During the four years they have been in Washington acting as advisers to Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have often been called elitist and out-of-touch with reality.

Here are 11 times the pair were slammed for elitist antics and tone-deaf remarks.

1. Trump and Kushner wouldn't let Secret Service use their bathroom.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that although Trump and Kushner have 6.5 bathrooms in their expansive home in Washington, D.C., they would not let members of their Secret Service detail use them.

The Post notes that the Secret Service detail was forced to use a port-a-potty or the bathroom at the homes of neighbors, notably that of former President Barack Obama.

Eventually, Trump and Kushner rented an apartment in a neighbor's house so the agents could use the bathroom there. The cost — $3,000 a month — has been paid by taxpayers.

A neighbor said the pair "sort of came in with the attitude, like, 'We are royalty.' When they put the porta-potty right outside on the sidewalk we weren't allowed to walk on, that was when people in the neighborhood said, 'That's really not acceptable.'"

2. They enjoyed a birthday party days after the Capitol attack.

The couple came under fire last week after Trump posted a picture to social media showing what appeared to be a family gathering for Kushner's birthday just days after the deadly attack by supporters of her father on the U.S. Capitol left five dead. The caption read, "Happy 40th Birthday my love!"

3. Their kids were forced to leave school due to their parents' noncompliance with COVID guidelines.

In November, CNN reported that Trump and Kushner withdrew their children from a Washington, D.C., private school after other parents complained about their failure to follow the school's masking and social distancing policies.

After school administrators requested that they comply with school regulations during the pandemic, they withdrew their children from school.

4. Trump's response to rising unemployment was to tell people just to find another job — during the pandemic.

In July, Trump helped spearhead a White House advertising campaign called "Find Something New" that urged out-of-work Americans to find new jobs and consider different career paths.

Eric Klinenberg, a professor of social science at New York University, called the campaign "a horrible, cruel message for Americans who just lost their jobs due to the nation's failed pandemic response."

A more colorful response was the tweet posted by an Ohio House candidate: "If you would only look (& daddy employed you your whole life) you too could #findsomethingnew like going from slave labor employing crook to WH staff crook."

5. They violated federal stay-at-home guidelines.

In April, the couple was criticized for violating federal guidelines meant to curb transmission of the coronavirus, including warnings against nonessential travel.

The New York Times reported that the pair flouted a stay-at-home order in effect in Washington, D.C., traveling to New Jersey to celebrate Passover with family members.

Just days before, Trump had posted a video of herself on social media telling her followers, "Social distancing saves lives! Please do your part."

6. Kushner evicted hundreds of people during the pandemic.

Numerous outlets reported in November that subsidiaries of Kushner's property management company threatened to evict hundreds of tenants as the global pandemic raged.

Most facing eviction were reported to have low and middle-class incomes and had lost jobs due to the pandemic.

7. They painted the town red in glamorous evening wear — while immigration ban protests rocked the country.

In February 2017, the pair drew ire for posting photos of themselves in evening wear at an event, with Ivanka in a $5,000 silver gown.

Meanwhile, protests against her father's racist ban on travelers from majority-Muslim countries entering the United States were exploding all over the country.

Trump later apologized for her "out-of-touch" post.

8. They cheerfully celebrated the transfer of U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem amid scenes of bloodshed.

Critics slammed Trump and Kushner for their smilingly tone-deaf celebration of the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in May 2018.

Footage of their celebration aired spliced together with scenes of gruesome violence, during which 58 Palestinians were killed in Gaza.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called Trump and her whole family as "out of touch with the realities of the region that they're dealing with".

9. Kushner danced to "YMCA" in Donald Trump rally crowd as coronavirus numbers spiked.

In October, Trump sparked controversy when she tweeted photos of her husband at a packed Wisconsin rally for Donald Trump, cheerfully clapping along with the song "YMCA" by the Village People and violating safety guidelines to stem the spread of the coronavirus. "Party foul!" she captioned it.

At the time, more than 220,000 Americans had died of COVID-19.

10. Trump posted a cuddly photograph with her son as the country saw protests against her father's family separation policy.

Trump was slammed for a photo she posted in June on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day, showing her cuddling with her son, as Americans protested Trump's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the Mexican border.

She captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to my love! Thank you for being such an incredible dad (and husband!). We love you."

11. Trump's book for working women was wildly out of touch with most women's reality.

Critics panned Trump's 2017 book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," for being tone-deaf, full of privileged advice that would not benefit those making minimum wage.

In it, she tells those dealing with poverty that personal drive can help them lift themselves out of it, without any mention of gender or racial bias or other systemic barriers to education and employment.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.