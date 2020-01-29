Jared Kushner says his peace plan is great because it's 80 pages and has a map

Palestine's president already rejected the plan, calling it 'nonsense.'

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser, went on Fox News Wednesday morning to defend the Middle East peace proposal he drafted, saying the plan is great because it is 80 pages long and includes a map.

"If you look at the original proposal, the Arab Peace Initiative, that was an eight-line proposal, it was a good faith proposal, past proposals have been two to three pages, this is an over 80-page proposal with a map, never been done before," Kushner said on "Fox & Friends," the cable outlet's morning show that often serves as a platform for the White House and Republicans.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the proposal on Tuesday at the White House.

The plan not only upends decades of American policy by tossing aside a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians, but it is dead on arrival, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calling it "nonsense."

Kushner's arguing that the proposal is good because it's longer than past proposals is also unusual, given that Republicans have long argued that bills and laws are bad if they are too long.

For example, Republicans have railed against the U.S. tax code for its length and have falsely said in the past that their new tax law is better because it allows people to file their taxes on a postcard. (That is false.)

Republicans have also condemned the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, for how long it is.

During the GOP's failed attempt to repeal and replace the ACA, now-former White House press secretary Sean Spicer touted Trump's plan because it was shorter.

In fact, there was a trend of GOP candidates and politicians getting violent with long bills and laws.

Sen Rand Paul (R-KY) literally took a chain saw to the lengthy tax code and sawed it apart back in 2015.

And back in 2014, a Republican candidate in Alabama shot at a copy of the lengthy ACA.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.