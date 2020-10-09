Meet Trump campaign attack dog who smeared Gov. Whitmer over plot to kidnap her

Advertisement

The Trump campaign senior adviser called the Michigan governor a 'complete phony' who should 'go look in the mirror.'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump's reelection campaign, condemned Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an appearance on Fox News Wednesday.

Miller's comments came just hours after news broke of a foiled plot by right-wing extremists to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the government.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Whitmer criticized Trump for telling the Proud Boys — a "western chauvinist" organization that the Southern Poverty has designated as a hate group — to "stand back and stand by" during the Sept. 29 presidential debate. Whitmer said Trump's hateful rhetoric has contributed to a rise in the right-wing violence — the threat of which she has now witnessed firsthand.

"If we want to talk about hatred, then Gov. Whitmer, go look in the mirror," Miller shot back in his interview with Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Wednesday.

"We are all united, standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence," Miller said. "There is no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form."

He continued: "But why Gov. Whitmer would go and start attacking President Trump, this is just — people can see right through it. They can see that Gov. Whitmer is a complete phony and it is just disgusting that she would take a moment of unity to attack the president."

On Sunday, Miller criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask "as a prop," just two days after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop," Miller told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "He could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on."

Recent polls show Biden up by almost 10 points nationally, and show the Democratic nominee leading Trump in several key battleground states.

Miller's political history is almost as marked with scandal as his own boss's. In 2017, Miller fathered a child with A.J. Delgado — a key figure in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign — while he was still married to his ex-wife. As part of an ongoing custody battle, Delgado's attorneys accused Miller of drugging a dancer at an Orlando strip club with an "abortion pill." The woman claimed Miller's actions led to the termination of her pregnancy, and her near death. In the midst of the scandal in 2018, Miller left his job as a CNN contributor.

That wouldn't be the last time Miller's temper and questionable behavior left him out of a job. In 2019, Miller left his job as a managing director at the corporate advisory firm Teneo after he tweeted a string of expletives at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), calling him a "scumbag," "Mr. Muffin Top," and "a fat f**k."

Trump rehired Miller in June as a senior adviser to his reelection campaign. As part of his new role, Miller gives Trump morning briefings about the state of the race, and is a frequent media surrogate for the campaign. Despite his scandal-ridden past, Miller seemingly has an open invitation from Fox News to attack Trump's political enemies on the air whenever he wants.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.