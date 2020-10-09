GOP congressman begs British government to 'put a stop' to Meghan Markle

Advertisement

He's feeling threatened that Meghan and Harry are encouraging Americans to vote.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) penned a letter to the British government demanding that they "put a stop" to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urging Americans to vote. Smith argued the move amounted to foreign interference in an American election.

"As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Elections, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections," Smith wrote, spelling Markle's first name wrong in a tweet publicizing his letter.

Smith said he objected to a video last month in which Meghan and Harry urged American citizens to register to vote, as well as to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020

Smith said that marks a "serious breach of the British Royal Family's policy of political neutrality."

The royal couple hasn't told Americans to vote against Donald Trump. They simply urged Americans to register to vote, and to vote against hate speech — meaning Smith assumes voting against hate speech means voting against Trump.

While Meghan and Harry have kept their official titles, they are no longer using them, and are financially independent of the British crown — an effort to free themselves of the restrictions that come with being a member of the royal family. As an American citizen, Meghan can vote in the Nov. 3 election.

It's a stretch for Smith to compare a plea to register to vote to Russian interference in American elections — in which Russia has hacked emails and nefariously spread disinformation to sow chaos in the election and help Trump win.

Smith's letter comes as Trump faces a massive deficit in the polls.

Trump is even at risk of losing states once easily carried by Republicans, such as Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

Smith's move may backfire. Like the Streisand effect, Smith's letter may end up drawing more attention to the popular couple's comments to get out the vote.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.