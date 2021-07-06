J.D. Vance, running for Ohio Senate seat, says he 'regrets' criticizing Trump

J.D. Vance is the latest Republican hopeful to pander to Donald Trump supporters in the hopes of winning the GOP nomination for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 midterms.

A Republican candidate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat issued an apology for a string of tweets in 2016 in which he sharply criticized Donald Trump, saying he now has "regret" over his comments.

J.D. Vance, the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," had tweeted in 2016 that Trump was "reprehensible" for his views on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." Vance also said at the time that he didn't vote for Trump in the 2016 election, instead voting for the anti-Trump independent candidate Evan McMullin. He deleted those tweets, but they were unearthed by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

While Vance tried to delete the evidence of his Trump criticism on Twitter, there's other evidence of his anti-Trump stance online that he couldn't delete, such as a 2016 op-ed in USA Today in which he wrote that Trump's policies, "range from immoral to absurd."