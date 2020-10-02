Jim Jordan goes on Fox News to mock Biden after Trump tests positive for virus

Advertisement

Biden is known to take coronavirus precautions, while Trump and his allies have openly ignored them.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went on Fox News on Friday and mocked Joe Biden for taking safety precautions, hours after Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jordan went on the attack when asked about a tweet from Biden last night criticizing Trump's botched response to the pandemic — which Biden posted several hours before Trump announced that he and his wife have COVID-19.

"I said this the other night: the other night at the debate, the first thing Joe Biden should have done is say he's running for president, cause we never see the guy. I mean what is it? For more than half of the days in September, I think he closed off his campaign at like 9:30 in the morning," Jordan said. "So look, it doesn't surprise me he hasn't said anything for 12 hours. He goes days after days, where he'll close his campaign down first thing in the morning. I think he gets up, has a cup of coffee, and calls it a day."

Advertisement

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted within minutes of Jordan's interview.

Unlike Trump, who has insisted on flouting virus safety rules during the pandemic and holding massive rallies without social distancing or masks, Biden has followed experts' advice and attempted to set a good example. This has meant much of his campaign has been done virtually.

As Trump has struggled in the polls, he has unsuccessfully tried to make Biden's sense of caution into a liability, mocking him for being "holed up in his basement bunker." During Tuesday's debate, Trump belittled Biden for wearing a mask.

"I don't wear a mask like him," Trump said Tuesday night. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Jordan himself has repeatedly refused to take safety precautions to curb the virus' spread and has pushed for a rushed reopening of the nation's economy. Jordan did not wear a mask at Tuesday's debate in Cleveland.

After the debate, Jordan flew back to Washington aboard Air Force One with the Trump family and Hope Hicks, who also tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson from Jordan's office said Friday that the congressman "will get a test today and follow the doctor’s orders regarding quarantine."