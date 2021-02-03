Jim Jordan says it's not 'appropriate' to punish Greene for supporting violence

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed a post calling for the murder of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Tuesday that he opposes stripping committee assignments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), despite her endorsement of violence against Democrats. Jordan justified his stance by pointing to past Republican condemnations of violence.

"I don't think Ms. Greene should lose her committee assignments," Jordan told Fox News' "Fox News @Night, adding, "that's never happened where the other party decides what our party or we decide what their party can have on committees."

Jordan then noted, "Republicans condemn all political violence all the time," and said Republicans condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and "everything that happened last summer."

Greene endorsed online postings calling for the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made bigoted anti-Muslim statements, and has promoted a slew of debunked conspiracy theories.

From the Feb. 2 edition of Fox News' "Fox News @Night":

SHANNON BREAM, Fox News: So we hear that there is a move in the House to put together a resolution that would strip Congresswoman Taylor Greene from her committees that she currently serves on, they say if Republicans won't do it we will do it. Now, I understand there are Republicans who are putting together an amendment to that resolution that would say, okay but what about your members like Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who has been accused of anti-Semitic statements, those kinds of things. Is this just a tit-for-tat? Where does this go? And is it the best use of the American people's time? JIM JORDAN: I don't think Ms. Greene should lose her committee assignments. I mean, that's never happened where the other party decides what our party or we decide what their party can have on committees. I mean, that's just never happened in the House. So, I certainly don't think that's appropriate, I don't think she should lose her committee assignments, we'll see what happens. But I think the American people are tired of the double standard. Look, go back to the tragic and terrible things that happened on Jan. 6. Republicans condemn all political violence all the time. We condemn the terrible things that happened on Jan. 6, and the loss of life, Mr. Sicknick and his family who we all are thinking about and praying for this evening. We condemn all of that violence that took place on the sixth, but we also condemn everything that happened last summer.

