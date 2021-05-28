Associate Editor

JOB TITLE: Associate Editor

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an associateeditor to join our growingteam. The ideal candidate will be fluent in AP style,and able to work independently in acollaborative, rapid-response environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with other editors on daily content.

Execute content production from draft to publication(copyediting, fact-checking, research, image selection, and workshopping headlines).

Communicate with other editors on priorities and schedule for content.

Collaborate with writers to ensure content is unique, sourced, and aligned with our mission.

Contribute to ongoing improvement of editorial production systems.

QUALIFICATIONS

2+ years of relevant work experience in online publishing; breaking news experience is a major plus

Basic understanding of current domestic politics.

A successful track record of working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously.

Prior experience working with editorial workflow applications and systems.

Have a thorough understanding of AP style.

Ability to work well with a team in a virtual workspace.

PAY : This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $70k annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. DC-based preferred.