JOB TITLE: Associate Editor
OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an associateeditor to join our growingteam. The ideal candidate will be fluent in AP style,and able to work independently in acollaborative, rapid-response environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Work closely with other editors on daily content.
Execute content production from draft to publication(copyediting, fact-checking, research, image selection, and workshopping headlines).
Communicate with other editors on priorities and schedule for content.
Collaborate with writers to ensure content is unique, sourced, and aligned with our mission.
Contribute to ongoing improvement of editorial production systems.
QUALIFICATIONS
2+ years of relevant work experience in online publishing; breaking news experience is a major plus
Basic understanding of current domestic politics.
A successful track record of working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously.
Prior experience working with editorial workflow applications and systems.
Have a thorough understanding of AP style.
Ability to work well with a team in a virtual workspace.
PAY : This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $70k annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. DC-based preferred.
TO APPLY : To apply, please send an email to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Editor - YourName” and include your resume and a cover letter explaining your interest in the position. The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.