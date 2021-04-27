Digital Associate

JOB TITLE: Digital Associate

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking a motivated progressive news junky to manage our social media and digital analytics accounts. This role reports to our Digital Director. Our ideal applicant is innovative, efficient, and able to work independently in a collaborative, rapid-response environment. You see obstacles as opportunities to learn and grow. You are obsessed with news and intimately familiar with progressive politics, organizations, and ideals.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist the Digital Director in implementing digital strategies that include social media, email, and paid digital components

Draft, schedule, and publish all social media content consistently across social media platforms, following the daily breaking news cycle

Constantly seek creative opportunities for engagement across platforms (Facebook, Twitter, email)

Monitor social media for breaking news and trending topics

Collect social media, website, and email analytics data daily, weekly, and monthly

Assist Digital Director with packaging regular qualitative and quantitative analytics reports for key stakeholders

Cover live events including, but not limited to, congressional hearings, press conferences, and breaking news

Execute other projects as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

2+ years of relevant work experience managing social media accounts; breaking news experience is a major plus

Excellent writing skills with a demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities at once in a rapid-response newsroom with flexibility and minimal oversight

Experience using native social media analytics and Google Analytics

Experience analyzing and reporting on analytics data

Politically savvy, aware, and engaged, with an insatiable appetite for news

Organized and passionate about systems, spreadsheets, and clear communication

Clear, concise and engaging writing style

Professional experience using Facebook, Twitter, and email programs

Experience with Sprout Social, Mailchimp, Constant Contact, Google Analytics, and Canva

Strong project-management and time-management skills

The creative vision and resourcefulness to make innovative ideas a reality

PAY: This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $50,000, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. TAI is a permanently remote team; DC-based is preferred.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send an email to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Digital Manager - YourName” and include the following:

Resume; save as “Resume_LastName”

Cover letter explaining your interest in the position; save as “Cover Letter_LastName”

A description of one of your most successful social media campaigns, with your top five performing posts (performance metric can be decided by applicant, e.g., by engagement, influencer recognition, actions taken, communities mobilized, etc.); save as “Examples_LastName”

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.