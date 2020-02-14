Labor and Economics Reporter

JOB TITLE: Labor and economics reporter

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an experienced enterprise reporter to join our growing team to cover labor and economics. Ideal candidates will have at least five years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, with exceptional news judgment and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.

This reporter will focus on covering “kitchen table” issues, including the cost of health care, student loan debt, wage inequality, and taxes — and how these policies impact working-class families.



RESPONSIBILITIES

Pitch and write multiple original story ideas every week that highlight how economic policies affect average American families

Track and cover labor legislation and litigation at the federal and state level

Maintain a wide network of sources within American politics and progressive issue advocacy

Promote content via social channels and other professional connections

Collaborate with other team members as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

Exceptional writing skills.

Politically savvy, aware, and engaged, with an insatiable appetite for news.

A competitive streak — you delight in finding scoops and breaking news.

Excellent news judgment — you’ve got an incredible radar for underreported stories our readers will want to know about, and a knack for framing widely covered stories in a unique way.

Communicative, engaged, and eager to take initiative at every stage of the process.

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.

Organized, detail-oriented, and obsessed with executing, even in the face of obstacles.

Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

Salary commensurate with experience. DC-based reporters are strongly preferred.

To apply, send a resume, cover letter, and links to three writing samples to talent@americanindependent.com

The American Independent is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or disability.