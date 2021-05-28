Senior Editor

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an experienced senior editor to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will be fluent in AP style, capable of developing pitches and collaborating with reporters, able to work independently in a fast-paced environment and make decisions in a timely fashion.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with other editors on daily content.

Assist reporters with pitches and in story selection to ensure content is unique, sourced, and aligned with our mission.

Execute content production from draft to publication (line editing, fact-checking, image selection, and workshopping headlines).

Communicate with other editors on priorities and schedule for content.

Contribute to ongoing improvement of editorial production systems.

QUALIFICATIONS

4+ years of relevant work experience in online publishing; breaking news experience is a major plus

Solid understanding of current domestic politics.

A successful track record of working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Ability to guide and collaborate with writers on articles and in pitch selection.

Have a thorough understanding of AP style.

Ability to work well with a team in a virtual workspace.

PAY : This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $75k annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. DC-based preferred.