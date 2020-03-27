Joe Biden to Trump: 'Do your job. Stop personalizing everything'

At a CNN virtual town hall, the former vice president took Trump to task for his attacks on governors who are simply asking the federal government to help them.

During a CNN town hall Friday night, former Vice President Joe Biden had a stern message for Donald Trump about his attacks on governors pleading for help from the federal government.

"This is not personal," Biden said. "It has nothing to do with you, Donald Trump. Nothing to do with you. Do your job. Stop personalizing everything."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Democratic governors who have criticized the federal government's slow response to the coronavirus. On Twitter, in interviews, and during his daily press briefings, he has said that some governors — he often does not bother to name them — complain too much, have not done enough, and have not demonstrated sufficient appreciation for his efforts.

During a Thursday night phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump targeted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, though he apparently could not remember her name.

"She's not stepping up," Trump said to Hannity. "All she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done. And we send her a lot."

He added that she is "a new governor, and it's not been pleasant."

During his Friday press briefing, Trump was asked specifically what more he thinks certain governors should be doing for their states.

"I want them to be appreciative," Trump said.

He said that he had also instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to even return phone calls from governors Trump considers insufficiently appreciative, including Whitmer and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

"If they don't treat you right, I don't call," Trump said.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.