Even a majority of Republican voters support Biden's virus relief bill

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate are trying to kill it.

Senate Republicans have blasted President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill, saying it's not unifying and doesn't live up to Biden's promise to bring the country together.

However, a new poll out Thursday found the $1.9 trillion virus relief package Biden is overwhelmingly popular, with 73% of Americans backing the plan — including a whopping 53% of Republicans.

The survey from Navigator Research — a Democratic polling outfit — comes as Democrats are pushing Biden's relief package through Congress using a process called budget reconciliation.

Usually, 60 votes are needed to advance legislation through the Senate. Given it's rare for a party to hold 60 seats in the Senate, that requires legislation to have bipartisan support.

However, budget reconciliation allows certain bills related to spending — like Biden's relief package — to only require a simple majority vote. And since Democrats control the Senate, they can pass Biden's bill without any Republican support.

Republicans have attacked Democrats for using this process, even as Republicans vowed to block Biden's popular bill to demand it has a lower price tag and less generous benefits.

Not to mention, Republicans used this same process twice in 2017 to try to pass Donald Trump's priorities. They successfully used it to pass the tax cut law that overwhelmingly favored the wealthiest Americans, and unsuccessfully used it in the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Democrats have ignored the GOP demands and are quickly moving the relief legislation through Congress.

NBC News reported that the House could vote on it as early as next week, with final passage possible by mid-March.

The relief legislation would authorize a new round of $1,400 direct payments; increase a federal boost to weekly Unemployment Insurance from $300 to $400; and provide help for families with child care costs, insurance premiums, rental assistance, and food stamp benefits.

