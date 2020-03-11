Biden to Sanders supporters: 'Together, we'll defeat Donald Trump'

In a speech following his primary wins, former Vice President Joe Biden urged unity within the Democratic Party.

From a March 10 speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia after Biden was announced the winner of the Michigan primary:

JOE BIDEN: We need you, we want you, and there's a place in our campaign for each of you.

And I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion.

We share a common goal. And together, we'll defeat Donald Trump. We'll defeat him together.

We're gonna bring this nation together.