Joe Biden to Trump: 'Follow the science' and wear a mask in public

From former Vice President Joe Biden's April 5 appearance on ABC's "This Week":

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: These new guidelines from the CDC saying that they believe that the public now should wear masks in public. President Trump said he doesn't want to do it. He's not going to do it. But several other leading politicians are.

When you go in public going forward, will you be wearing a mask?

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Yes. Look, I think it's important to follow the science. Listen to the experts. Do what they tell you.

You know, he may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is: Follow the science. That's what they're telling us.

So if I go out in public — and I have not gone to commercial places of late. I haven't gone to my local church, etc. There are no services, actually. But my generic point is that you should follow the science.