Biden: Trump should 'stop tweeting' about virus and 'start doing something, damn it'

Donald Trump has been pushing for school reopenings despite the ongoing pandemic, against the advice of health experts.

Republicans, led by Donald Trump, have been pushing for schools to reopen this fall, even as concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain high.

More recently, Trump, along with several high-profile conservatives, began boosting the profile of a Houston-based pediatrician and minister who claimed, according to the Daily Beast, that she had "successfully treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine," an unproven drug that Trump has repeatedly pushed as a cure for COVID-19 — an attempt to undermine health officials who say sending kids back to school so soon is unwise or dangerous.

On Wednesday, Vice President Joe Biden recommended that Americans listen to public health experts over Trump and the doctor he promoted, chastising Trump's tweets, which frequently contain false or misleading information about the ongoing threat from the virus.

From a July 29 campaign stream with Janet Murguía, president of UnidosUS, a Latinx nonprofit advocacy organization:

JOE BIDEN: The bottom line: We have to listen to the public health experts and follow the science, Janet. Parents have to be able to trust their kids are safe or they’re not going to send them back. And President Trump should stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it. JANET MURGUIA: Amen. BIDEN: And stop going on and talking about this crazy woman that he talked about last night, who's an absolute disgrace, saying things and tweeting at – anyway, it's just— MURGUIA: Right. Right. BIDEN: We just need some intelligence.

