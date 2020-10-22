Biden on Trump's taxes: 'What are you hiding?'

Advertisement

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden grilled Donald Trump Thursday night about the whereabouts of his tax returns.

In Thursday night's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly leveled accusations of financial corruption at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, among them unverified claims of Biden's son Hunter receiving $3.5 million from the Russian government.

Biden categorically denied Trump's vague and unspecific claims that he has taken money from foreign entities.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," he said.

Biden immediately pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump's attacks, given Trump's ever-growing laundry list of financial scandals.

He noted the recent revelation that Trump paid more taxes to China than to the U.S. government in recent years — $188,561 between 2013 and 2015 in total.

Biden also noted that he himself has released 22 years of his tax returns and slammed Trump for his refusal to release his.

"What's going on here?" Biden demanded. "Why not release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption?"

JOE BIDEN: I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. We learned this president paid 50 times the tax in China as a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money. I've not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever, number one. Number two, this is a president, I have released all of my tax returns, 22 years, go look at them, 22 years of my tax returns. You have not released a single, solitary year of your tax returns. What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling? The foreign countries are paying you a lot. Russia's paying you a lot. China's paying you a lot. And your hotels and all your businesses al around the country, all around the world, and China's building a new road ... to a golf course you have overseas. So what's going on here? Why not release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption?

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.