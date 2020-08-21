Even Republicans are praising Biden's Democratic convention speech

'That speech came from the heart and it reached mine.'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's nomination acceptance speech Thursday night earned bipartisan praise, including from Republicans who attack Democrats for a living.

Praise came from unlikely places on the right, including Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who has been one of Donald Trump's loudest cheerleaders on the cable network known as a platform for Republican propaganda.

"He delivered a good speech and it was, for what he was doing, very emotional, the emotional stuff, you know, walk down memory lane and so forth, it was fairly well delivered," Ingraham said, to the annoyance of her guest, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

Advertisement Loading...

Dana Perino, a Fox News personality who served as press secretary to former President George W. Bush, lauded Biden for his speech.

"Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth," Perino said on Fox News after Biden's speech, "He had pace, rhythm, energy, emotion, and delivery, so I think that, if he looks back, he's gotta say that's probably the best speech of his life and he really just took the moment, and I love that."

Even longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove had to hand it to Biden.

"I thought it was an excellent end, it was a very good speech," said Rove, who is reportedly working as an adviser to the Trump campaign.

Rich Galen, a former spokesperson for top Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich, also lauded Biden for his address.

"@JoeBiden isn't that good an actor," Galen tweeted. "That speech came from the heart and it reached mine."

Biden's speech focused on returning decency to America, promising, "Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I'll be an ally of the light, not our darkness."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.