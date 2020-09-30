Biden to white supremacists: 'Cease and desist'

Advertisement

Biden's comments follow Trump's demand at Tuesday night's debate that the white supremacist Proud Boys 'stand by.'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups to "cease and desist" their activities.

"My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: Cease and desist. That's not who we are, this is not who we are as Americans," Biden said in a press conference.

The remarks came after Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate. The group has been described as "hard-core white supremacists" by the Anti-Defamation League and has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Members of the group immediately responded. According to NBC News, the group immediately posted to its official Telegram social media account, writing, "Standing down and standing by sir."

From a Sept. 30 press conference:

REPORTER: What are your fears about the implications of the president's rhetoric? And do you have a message for the Proud Boys today? JOE BIDEN: Cease and desist. Cease and desist. The American people will decide who the next president of the United States will be. Period. So, I'm urging the American people, go out and vote. Show up. If you can vote early, vote early. Vote whatever way is most convenient for you, but vote. If you don't show up in large enough numbers, nothing, nothing is going to change. I promise you, if in fact we win this election, this president will step down. A lot of bravado, he has no alternative. The American people would not stand for it, no agency would stand for that happening. My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: Cease and desist. That's not who we are, this is not who we are as Americans.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.