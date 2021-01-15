Biden slams GOP lawmakers for refusing masks during attack: 'It's time to grow up'

Advertisement

Four members of Congress who were in a room during the Capitol attack with maskless Republicans now have COVID-19.

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican members of Congress who refused to wear protective masks during the attack on the Capitol for possibly exposing others to COVID-19, telling them to "grow up."

Biden made his remarks during a press conference about his plans to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Quite frankly, it was shocking to see members of the Congress, while the Capitol was under siege by a deadly mob of thugs, refuse to wear masks while they were in secure locations," Biden said.

Noting that Republicans refused to put on masks when they were offered by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Biden asked, "What the hell's the matter with them? It's time to grow up."

Biden went on to note that at least four members of Congress who were hiding in the room together during the attack, "including a cancer survivor," have since tested positive.

From a Jan. 15 press conference:

JOE BIDEN: Quite frankly, it was shocking to see members of the Congress, while the Capitol was under siege by a deadly mob of thugs, refuse to wear masks while they were in secure locations. I'm so proud of my congresswoman right here in the state of Delaware, Lisa Blunt Rochester, trying to hand out masks while people are lying on the floor. Huddled up. And her Republican colleagues refusing to put them on. What the hell's the matter with them? It's time to grow up. Result? At least four members of Congress to date, including a cancer survivor, now have COVID-19, who were in those rooms. For God's sake, wear a mask if not for yourself, for your loved ones, for your country. These are real matters of life and death.

