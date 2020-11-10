Biden says Trump's refusal to accept that he lost is 'an embarrassment'

Advertisement

Biden won the election no matter how long Trump throws a tantrum about it.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that it is an "embarrassment" that Donald Trump is refusing to admit he lost the election.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden told reporters at a press conference when asked about the issue. "I think it will not help the president's legacy."

Biden went on to say he believes the majority of people who voted for Trump "understand that we have to come together."

Trump's refusal comes even as Biden's margin of victory increases.

Biden leads Trump by over 4.6 million votes and is ahead of him in the Electoral College 279-214, while leading in the states of Arizona and Georgia.

From a Nov. 10 press conference:

REPORTER: Sir, what do you say to the Americans that are anxious over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might mean for the country? JOE BIDEN: Well, I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly. The only thing that — how can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy. I think that — I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States' democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to a fruition on January 20, and between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know, do understand that there has been a transition. Even among Republicans, who are people who voted for the president. I understand the sense of loss, I get that. But I think the majority of the people who voted for the president — a lot voted for him, a significantly smaller number, but a lot voted for him — I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they're ready to unite, and I believe we can pull the country out of this bitter politics that we've seen for the last, last five, six, seven years.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.