Former CIA chief: Trump carrying out 'virtual decapitation' of intelligence agencies

Trump is installing loyalists at the head of American intelligence agencies rather than those with intelligence experience.

From the Feb. 21 edition of MSNBC's "Morning Joe":

FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN: What we're seeing now is such an anomaly, such an aberration from what we have seen in the past about the importance of the independence of the intelligence community.

Two nonpartisan national security professionals have been removed at the helm of the intelligence community. Joe Maguire and then Andrew Holman, who is a senior CIA officer who was serving as Joe Maguire's deputy, that is a virtual decapitation of the intelligence community.

And now who is going in there? Someone who has no experience, no credentials as far as the intelligence community is concerned, Richard Grenell. And so the intelligence professionals can only see this as yet one more example that they are not being allowed to do their job.