GOP senator: Just a 'small segment' of population at risk from virus

Republicans have been pushing to reopen the economy even as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise.

From the March 23 edition of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): For a small segment of our population, it's true, the coronavirus can kill you. For a small segment. But you know what else can kill you? Poverty. Hunger. Losing the entire economy. And we need to stop thinking about the next election and try to think a little more about the next generation and what we leave to them, which is going to be the little end of nothing if we let this economy collapse.

In recent days, Donald Trump and Republican officials have started to push for an end to social distancing measures meant to protect Americans from the rapidly spreading new coronavirus.

Advertisement Loading...

However, on Tuesday morning, the World Health Organization warned that the United States was on track to become the epicenter for the virus, noting "a very large acceleration" in cases in the country.

One recent report estimated that up to 2.2 million Americans could die if the virus is allowed to spread unhindered.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.