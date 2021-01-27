GOP senator says Capitol security measures are just for show

Advertisement

Five people were killed in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Tuesday night accused Democratic leaders in Congress of putting on a show by requesting National Guard protection of the U.S. Capitol.

Kennedy's comments come just 20 days after a pro-Trump mob attacked and invaded the building in an act of insurrection that killed five.

The FBI reportedly has over 400 cases relating to the attack open, including cases where the penalty could be up to 20 years in federal prison.

Advertisement

One of the rioters has been charged with threatening to murder Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

But Kennedy implied that there is an ulterior motive for the continued presence of the National Guard on Capitol Hill.

"A cynic might think there's a political angle here," Kennedy told host Tucker Carlson. "A cynical person might surmise that the Democratic leadership with the news media is trying to send a message to the American people and that message might be: The Republicans couldn't keep you safe, but we the Democrats can."

From the Jan. 26 edition of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

JOHN KENNEDY: We had some nutjobs violate the Capitol on Jan. 6, we brought in National Guard troops to ensure that President Biden had a safe inauguration, he did, inauguration is over. But if you look around Capitol Hill, parts of it look like a scene from "Mad Max." I mean, there's razor wire, there's fences, there's barricades, there's Humvees, there's automatic weapons, at one point they had tanks. And the news media's always filming this stuff. If you ask our Democratic leadership, which is in charge, they'll tell you, "Well, we have all this here to keep you safe." I'm a pretty simple guy, Tucker. I like breakfast food and straight answers. And I'm not accusing anybody of anything. But Washington, D.C. being Washington, D.C. a cynic might think there's a political angle here. A cynical person might surmise that the Democratic leadership with the news media is trying to send a message to the American people and that message might be: The Republicans couldn't keep you safe, but we the Democrats can.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.