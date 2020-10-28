Joni Ernst excited new Supreme Court justice will 'rein in' stuff she doesn't like

Advertisement

The Iowa Republican senator says the newest Supreme Court justice will stop environmental protections, gun safety laws, and 'anarchist' protesters.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Tuesday celebrated the expedited confirmation of Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, writing that the newest justice will "rein in" progressive ideas.

In an opinion piece published by Fox News, Ernst brags that she is "proud to have voted to confirm" Barrett to the lifetime appointment.

Her reason for excitement, she explains, is that she believes the newest justice will use the Constitution to "rein in the radical movement."

According to Ernst, "Justice Barrett will protect our First Amendment rights, which includes the 'right of the people peaceably to assemble,' but will draw a distinction between the anarchists – who Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has worked to set up bail money for – who want to burn down our cities.

"While other liberals like [Democratic Iowa Senate nominee Theresa] Greenfield has claimed that there is systematic racism in our police department, Justice Barrett will not prejudge anyone and she will use the Constitution as her guide for thoughtful decisions, instead of highly charged political rhetoric," she adds.

Ernst is currently running television ads attacking her challenger Greenfield for acknowledging the existence of systemic racism.

Next, she gripes about anti-gun violence activists such as Michael Bloomberg: "Thankfully, the Constitution clearly states the 'right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, and Justice Barrett will interpret those words as written, which is a win for law-abiding Americans, including myself."

The gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety finds that an average of 270 Iowans die from gun violence annually.

Finally, Ernst baselessly suggests that "radical environmentalists led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who endorsed Greenfield on Sunday, will use environmental litigation as a backdoor to strip away our rights. Through the Green New Deal, liberals will try to limit the freedoms we enjoy through commercial air travel or the vehicles we drive. That includes my beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle."

She notes: "Justice Barrett will not succumb to these environmentalists and will protect our way of life and our liberties."

Ernst has reliably opposed environmental and climate protection, earning just a 3% lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters.

Ernst also complains that her Democratic opponent opposed rushing to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg right before the election: "It was disappointing that my opponent liberal Theresa Greenfield came out against holding a confirmation vote and echoed the liberal talking points. Justice Barrett is an inspiration to all and is proof to every woman and girl that we can do anything."

Four years ago, Ernst made the same case against an election-year appointment when she helped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell block even so much as a hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Polls show Ernst running slightly behind her challenger in her bid for a second term. According to RealClear Politics' current polling average, Greenfield leads by nearly 2%.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.