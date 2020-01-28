Iowa paper slams Joni Ernst for saying she hopes impeachment hurts Biden

Iowa's Des Moines Register warned Sen. Joni Ernst's that voters might remember her commens 'when they go to the polls in November to decide whether she deserves a second term.'

On Tuesday, Iowa's largest newspaper slammed Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for telling reporters she hoped Donald Trump's impeachment trial would hurt former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

After Trump's impeachment defense team spent much of Monday insinuating Biden and his son Hunter were corrupt — with claims that have been debunked time and again — Ernst told reporters that night she was "really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?"

Editors at the Des Moines Register wrote in response, "Some Iowans watching her daily commentaries to reporters as Trump's impeachment trial unfolds may question her allegiance to the U.S. Constitution and the integrity of the U.S. Senate."

The Register cautioned that Ernst "might want to contemplate whether the process, and her comments, will influence Iowa voters when they go to the polls in November to decide whether she deserves a second term."

Ernst's comments came exactly one week before Iowa Democrats vote for their preferred candidate, kicking off the nominating process to determine the 2020 nominee.

Biden claimed Ernst "spilled the beans" when he spoke at an Iowa event on Tuesday, adding, "the whole impeachment trial for Trump is just a political hit job to try to smear me, because he is scared to death to run against me, and he has good reason to be concerned." Biden is currently leading the pack of Democrats vying for the nomination in an average of national polls, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is leading in an average of Iowa polls.

In addition to taking Ernst to task for her comments, the Register editorial board also encouraged both Ernst and Iowa's senior senator, Chuck Grassley, to support witnesses in the impeachment trial.

As the Register noted, Ernst is up for reelection in November. Ernst is currently the third most unpopular senator in the country, according to a Morning Consult poll, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) coming in second and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) ranked as the most unpopular in the country.

