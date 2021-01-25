Hawley claims he's being 'censored' — in op-ed in fourth-largest paper in US

Advertisement

Hawley continues to complain to very large audiences about being 'canceled' for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Sunday claimed it is "Communist" for people to refuse to do business with him or publish his views after he helped incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters sought to use violence and intimidation to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory.

"Everyone knows what a credit score is. But social credit scores are new. They're the latest corporate import from Communist China, where government and big business monitor every citizen’s social views and statements," Hawley wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post, in which he warned that not having the right views will lead to censorship and being "canceled."

The irony of Hawley's piece warning about his views being silenced is that it appeared on the front cover of the New York Post, which is the fourth-largest newspaper in the United States by circulation.

But what's more, Hawley continued to claim he's a victim for his role in the deadly riot at the Capitol that led to five deaths, including the death of a Capitol Police officer.

"On behalf of the voters of my state, I raised a challenge to the presidential electors from Pennsylvania after that state conducted the election in violation of the state constitution. Maybe you agree with me. Maybe you don't. But whatever your view, corporate America’s rush to cancel those it dislikes should trouble you," Hawley wrote.

Numerous courts already ruled that Pennsylvania held a legitimate election that did not violate the state's constitution.

What's more, Hawley objected to the Pennsylvania election even after the violent mob broke into the Capitol and sought to block the certification of Biden's win.

As more evidence of the attack surfaces, it becomes clear that the attack could have been far more deadly than it was.

Hawley, however, has taken no responsibility for the fact that his lies may have helped incite the mob at the Capitol — including a now-infamous photo in which he raises his fist in solidarity outside of the Capitol before violence broke out.

Instead, he's complained that his conduct has lost him donors, a book deal, and led to calls for his resignation — even though the ability to dissent against political leaders is a hallmark of American society enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution Hawley claims to revere.

He's gone as far as to say that it would "further divide the country" to launch a deeper investigation into his role in the terror attack at the Capitol — something a group of Democratic senators are calling for.

"When bad things happen, if you don't insist on accountability you just get more bad things," Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), one of the Democratic senators calling for an investigation into Hawley's conduct, said Sunday on MSNBC of why he thinks a probe is warranted.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.