Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren: 'I'm proud to join her in the fight'

Days after dropping out of the presidential race, Castro announced he is supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren's bid to be the 2020 Democratic nominee.

On Monday, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president.

"There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone," Castro said in a video endorsing Warren. Castro ended his bid for the nomination on Jan. 2.

In the video, which features a conversation between Castro and Warren, Warren praises the ideas and energy Castro brought to the crowded Democratic field.

"You did so many things in this campaign," Warren said, "And it continues to matter," she added.

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

According to the New York Times, Castro will campaign with Warren on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

In the past, Castro has adamantly declared that he has no interest in being a vice presidential candidate on anyone's ticket. Castro was on Hillary Clinton's short list for VP in the 2016 election, and said in February 2019 that he has no interest in being considered this time around.

Castro is one of the few major Democratic candidates to endorse a fellow candidate after dropping out. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) was the first to do so, endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Other major candidates who have dropped out, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), have not endorsed anyone else in the race.

During the campaign, Castro often led the way on key issues important to progressives around the country, including immigration reform and social justice. During speeches at at Democratic debates, Castro named victims of gun violence, including Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Laquan McDonald, Pamela Turner, and Antonio Arce — all people of color who died from police violence.

Castro's endorsement comes less than a month before the first votes are cast in the Democratic primary. Voters in Iowa will hold their caucuses on Feb. 3, followed a week later by New Hampshire's primary on Feb. 11. Nevada and South Carolina voters also weigh in during February before 16 states and territories cast votes on March 3.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.