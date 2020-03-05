Kamala Harris: Election raises 'legitimate questions' about challenges women face

From a March 5 press availability:

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): This election cycle, in particular, has also presented very legitimate questions about the challenges of women running for president of the United States.

…

HARRIS: Look at what's happened, there are no women currently in this race. And, we can have a longer discussion about it, but the reality is that there's still a lot of work to be done to make it very clear that women are exceptionally qualified and capable of being the commander-in-chief of the United States of America.