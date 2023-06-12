New York Gov. Kathy Hochul names state’s first openly trans judicial appointee
Seth Marnin will be the first openly trans male judge in the United States if confirmed.
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Seth Marnin, currently a Columbia University administrator, to the state Court of Claims on Wednesday.
If he is confirmed by the state Senate, Marnin will be New York’s first openly trans judge, and also the first openly trans male judge in the United States, according to Hochul’s office. Marnin was among 15 appointments Hochul made to the Court of Claims.
“I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Hochul said in a statement. “With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”
Marnin is currently the director of training and education for Columbia University’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. According to his biographical page on Columbia’s website, Marnin previously worked in student affairs and residential life at the University of Albany and served as the director of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender resources at the University of Connecticut. He worked in employment law after those positions, was vice president for civil rights for the Anti-Defamation League, and founded a consulting firm, Workplace Strategies.
Marnin’s biographical page also says he “has spoken nationally and internationally on LGBTQ issues, hate crime laws, discrimination, civil rights, religious liberty, the First Amendment and academic freedom” and “co-authored friend-of-the-court briefs in numerous cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and appellate courts around the country.”
The Court of Claims handles civil litigation against the state of New York.
Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.
Recommended
Despite pro-police message, DeSantis vetoed millions in funding for law enforcement
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes claims of support for law enforcement a key part of his campaign messaging.By Josh Israel - June 12, 2023
Southern California school board president referred to Harvey Milk as a ‘pedophile’
Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking answers after the suburban school board rejected a social studies curriculum that included information about the LGBTQ rights pioneer.By Will Fritz - June 12, 2023
GOP gubernatorial candidate spread conspiracy theory that Parkland survivor was an actor
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has repeatedly smeared kids who survived mass school shootings.By Josh Israel - June 06, 2023