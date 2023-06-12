New York Gov. Kathy Hochul names state’s first openly trans judicial appointee

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Seth Marnin, currently a Columbia University administrator, to the state Court of Claims on Wednesday.

If he is confirmed by the state Senate, Marnin will be New York’s first openly trans judge, and also the first openly trans male judge in the United States, according to Hochul’s office. Marnin was among 15 appointments Hochul made to the Court of Claims.

“I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Hochul said in a statement. “With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”

Marnin is currently the director of training and education for Columbia University’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. According to his biographical page on Columbia’s website, Marnin previously worked in student affairs and residential life at the University of Albany and served as the director of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender resources at the University of Connecticut. He worked in employment law after those positions, was vice president for civil rights for the Anti-Defamation League, and founded a consulting firm, Workplace Strategies.

Marnin’s biographical page also says he “has spoken nationally and internationally on LGBTQ issues, hate crime laws, discrimination, civil rights, religious liberty, the First Amendment and academic freedom” and “co-authored friend-of-the-court briefs in numerous cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and appellate courts around the country.”

The Court of Claims handles civil litigation against the state of New York.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.