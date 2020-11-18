McEnany: Security official was 'partisan' for not backing Trump election lies

Advertisement

Trump fired the head of cybersecurity for confirming the election was not rigged or fraudulent.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, attempting to justify the firing of Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, on Wednesday baselessly accused Krebs of being "partisan" for not embracing Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"To come out and say it's the most secure election in American history, that's just not an accurate statement and it seems like a partisan attempt to just hit back at the president as he pursues important litigation," McEnany told "Fox & Friends."

Krebs was fired by Trump after the agency released a statement on Nov. 12 that said: "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Since losing the election to Joe Biden, Trump has asserted without evidence that votes were flipped or changed in the Democrat's favor. Those claims have been thoroughly debunked.

McEnany pointed to reports of "tranches of ballots uncounted" that were found in Georgia. But in that instance, of the 2,755 votes that were uncounted, 1,577 were for Trump and 1,128 were for Biden.

Biden defeated Trump in the state by nearly 14,000 votes, and the new votes would not affect the outcome.

McEnany also cited "234 pages of sworn affidavits in Michigan" as evidence against Krebs, but those affidavits have largely been shown to be immaterial grievances from Republican election monitors, not evidence of any credible election issues.

From the Nov. 18 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE, Fox News: When Krebs was fired, he came back, basically tweeted out that, Chris Krebs did, he basically feels like he did the right thing. Does he have – did he have a pattern of things, Kayleigh, did the president express to you, that he was doing that bothered the president? Or is it just this one? KAYLEIGH McENANY: Yeah, the president has pointed out that he made an inaccurate statement. He actually made a few if you look at his Twitter feed. But, look, if you say that this was the most secure election in American history, as the president rightly pointed out, that may be true from a standpoint of foreign interference, but you just heard Griff Jenkins say there were three tranches of ballots uncounted, that were found in Georgia, amounting to nearly 6,000 votes. You have 234 pages of sworn affidavits in Michigan in one county alone alleging egregious misconduct by poll workers, pushing back observers. You have allegations of fraud in there. We have real questions in Pennsylvania. So to come out and say it's the most secure election in American history, that's just not an accurate statement and it seems like a partisan attempt to just hit back at the president as he pursues important litigation.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.