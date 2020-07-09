McEnany: Making Mexico pay for Trump's wall 'didn't come up' with Mexican president

After vowing that Mexico would pay for his wall, Trump has taken money earmarked for the U.S. military to spend on it instead.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday that having Mexico pay for the wall on the U.S. southern border "didn't come up" in any discussions she "was a part of" while Donald Trump met with the president of Mexico.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the White House on Wednesday.

Trump ran for president in 2016 on the promise of building a border wall, repeatedly insisting that "Mexico will pay for it."

Soon after Trump took office, the Mexican government flatly rejected the proposal, and since then Trump has moved forward with the project at U.S. taxpayer expense, primarily by using funds that were supposed to go to the military.

The vast majority of wall construction under Trump has been refurbishing existing barriers, not building a new wall.

So far, Mexico has not been tapped to pay for any of it.

From a July 8 White House briefing: