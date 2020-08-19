McEnany says not allowing MAGA hats at Goodyear is like racism

Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott on Goodyear tires because it bans employees from engaging in any kind of political speech at work.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Donald Trump's call to boycott Goodyear tires, saying the Ohio-based company's policy to allow Black Lives Matter and LQBTQ pride apparel but not political apparel like MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter clothing is an "equity issue" on par with racism.

McEnany made the comments from her Wednesday news conference, in which she falsely said that Goodyear "failed to clarify" their policy against political apparel — even though the company said in a statement that employees should "refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate," not just MAGA hats.

The company said that LGBTQ and BLM issues fall under the scope of "racial justice and equity issues" and are thus allowed, while MAGA hats and Blue Lives Matter are political issues.

However, McEnany said Blue Lives Matter is an "equity" issue, even though police have not had to fight for humane and equal treatment, while both Black and LGBTQ communities have been fighting for justice and equality for decades.

Goodyear went on to say in their statement that they support law enforcement.

"We have the utmost appreciation for the vital work that police do," the company wrote.

Here are McEnany's comments from her Aug. 19 news conference:

"As far I'm concerned, Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue. There have been police officers from across this country that have been targeted because they wear the badge. Look no further than Dallas where five police officers died. So Black Lives Matter, an organization who's D.C. branch said, 'Black Lives Matter means defund the police.' One of their presidents in New York said, 'We will burn down the system.' We all remember in 2015 the yelling of 'pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon,' at a Black Lives Matter rally. That speech is allowed but Blue Lives Matter is not allowed, and I will stand at this podium and say Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue and Goodyear needs to come out and acknowledge that. MAGA is pretty much unanimous with Blue Lives Matter these days."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.