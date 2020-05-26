White House press secretary attacks Biden for not wearing a mask at home

The CDC has recommended that a mask be worn in public to defend against spreading COVID-19, but Trump's press secretary seems to think they're meant to be worn in private.

On Monday, Donald Trump retweeted criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a protective mask in public on Memorial Day. A day later his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, was asked about the topic.

From a May 26 press briefing:

REPORTER: Kayleigh. the president tweeted, or retweeted, something which seemed to be criticizing Joe Biden for wearing a mask over the weekend. Was that his intention, and if it was, why would he criticize that?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I think, look, you know, the president's excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar, though, that in his basement, right next to his wife, he's not wearing a mask, but he's wearing one outdoors when he's socially distant. So I think that there is a discrepancy there.

He's not shaming anyone, as the president noted himself, he wore his mask in private at the Ford facility and he said he's open to it if the circumstance mandates it.