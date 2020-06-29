McEnany: It's Democrats' fault if Trump guts health care for 23 million

Republicans are spearheading the lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with Donald Trump's full support.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that Democrats would be to blame if the Republican lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act succeeds and millions were left without health care.

The Trump administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court supporting the lawsuit on Thursday. The suit was initially brought by 18 Republican state attorneys general and two GOP governors.

If successful, 23 million Americans would lose their health insurance. Additionally, popular provisions of the ACA — protections for people with preexisting conditions and young people's ability to stay on their parents' insurance until 26 — would be eliminated.

Advertisement Loading...

Democrats oppose the lawsuit and have introduced legislation to strengthen and expand the ACA.

From Monday's edition of "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE: [The Democrats] would like to keep Obamacare intact until whenever. It is the administration that wants it out. But there's no replacement. The "skinny deal" died two and a half years ago. So is it politically detrimental to go forward with this, especially when the court case is going to be heard in the fall? KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Well, no. Because I think — look. The American public looks at this and what they say is this: If Democrats passed an unconstitutional law several years ago, then it's on Democrats to come forward with a solution. Democrats got us into this quagmire to begin with. And their untenable solution of government takeover of health care is not the answer. We've put forward solutions under this president. He's worked to bring down health care costs. Democrats need to come partner with us instead of embarking on this radical trajectory that would eliminate Medicare and affordable health care for all.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.