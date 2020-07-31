McEnany says postponing elections is bad — when it comes to Hong Kong

The White House press secretary suggested moving an election is an affront to freedom.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that Hong Kong's decision to postpone its election was an affront to freedom.

"This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong's prosperity," McEnany said at a White House news briefing.

Hong Kong has announced that it will postpone its legislative elections for a year.

Chinese government-backed Hong Kong officials claimed the decision was to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, pro-democracy candidates in opposition to Hong Kong's current leaders say the move is an effort to stop people from voting out the ruling party.

McEnany's comment came one day after Donald Trump set off a firestorm by threatening to postpone the 2020 general election.

Trump mused about postponing the election based on a lie about voting by mail, which he called fraudulent — even though there is no evidence that it is.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump tweeted.

Trump doesn't have the power to move the election. That's up to Congress.

And even congressional Republicans who typically shy away from publicly disagreeing with Trump knocked down the idea that the election will be moved.

"No, we're not going to delay the election," Sen. John Barrasso told Fox Business on Thursday. "We're going to have the election completed and voting completed by Election Day. It's going to take a while to get all the votes counted, I am certain. We need to continue to do this as we do state by state."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.