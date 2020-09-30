McEnany: 'We're very concerned' that Americans know Trump doesn't pay taxes

Advertisement

Reporting from the New York Times found that Trump only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday said she was "very concerned" about the release of Donald Trump's tax returns to the New York Times, claiming it somehow meant the government is being "weaponized" against American citizens.

"It's very important that we do not weaponize parts of the government against American citizens, or against the president of the United States," McEnany told Fox Business, decrying the "leak" of Trump's returns to the Times and the subsequent reporting.

The Times has reported that based on an analysis of Trump's tax returns that he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and also that he paid no federal taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.

Unlike every other presidential candidate over the last 44 years, Trump has not released his tax returns. Vice President Joe Biden released his 2019 returns on Tuesday, showing he paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes.

STUART VARNEY, Fox Business: Here's another one for you, Kayleigh. You say you want a criminal investigation into the New York Times article on the president's tax returns. Make your criminal case. KAYLEIGH McENANY: Look, that's up to the DOJ as to whether they open an investigation, but we're very concerned when the private documents of the president of the United States, or any American, are leaked to a media outlet which then publishes that information on the front page. We also know, by the way, the New York Times, of course, published classified intelligence when they talked about the Afghan bounties that was unverified intelligence but of course splashed across the pages of the New York Times. These things are serious, we know the IRS was used to target Tea Party groups and it's very important that we do not weaponize parts of the government against American citizens, or against the president of the United States.

