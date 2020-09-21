Kelly Loeffler ad brags about how she's 'more conservative' than a brutal killer

Advertisement

Kelly Loeffler's campaign ad also happens to depict an Asian king who spoke three languages as a grunting caveman.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) released an ad on Monday bragging that she is so conservative that she is to the right of Attila the Hun, the 5th-century Asian king of a tribal empire whose campaigns resulted in the slaughter of men, women, and children.

And she also depicted the king of the Hunnic Empire, said to have spoken both Latin and Goth, as a mindless, grunting caveman.

The 30-second spot features two people sitting on a sofa discussing Loeffler's conservatism.

"Did you know Kelly Loeffler was ranked the most conservative senator in America?" asks one. "Yep. She's more conservative than Attila the Hun," the other answers.

The ad then features, after the sound of a gong, a man grunting to a transcriptionist, who translates that he wants to "fight China," "attack big government," and "eliminate the liberal scribes."

"More conservative than Attila the Hun," the narrator then brags. "Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record."

The ad appears to be a response to an Daily Beast story published in August in which a spokesperson for Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging Loeffler for the Georgia Senate seat, accused her of being a phony conservative. "She was a quiet little corporate liberal who was fine with flag protests and diversity slogans until she fell behind in her Senate race," he claimed. "Now she's trying to be Attila the Hun."

For decades, the expression "to the right of Attila the Hun" has been used to indicate extreme conservatism. According to the Ancient History Encyclopedia, his name "was synonymous with terror among his enemies and the general populace of the territories that his armies swept through."

Loeffler is not literally a brutal warlord, but has indeed staked out several far-right positions since Georgian's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her last December to fill the seat left vacant by Sen. Johnny Isakson's early retirement.

She has pushed for anti-abortion legislation, authoring a proposed law to require all "women seeking an abortion" to endure mandatory waiting periods and anti-abortion misinformation. She has repeatedly attacked the Black Lives Matter movement, smearing anti-racism protests as "Marxist." She has pushed to spend taxpayer money on Donald Trump's proposed southern border wall. And she has blamed her own ethics controversies on a "socialist attack."

Loeffler, Collins, and several Democratic candidates will run in a Nov. 3 special election. If no candidate receives an outright majority, the two top candidates — regardless of party — will advance to a Jan. 5 runoff.

The most recent polls have shown Loeffler well short of a majority, with Democrat Raphael Warnock in second, and Collins a close third.

A Collins spokesperson blasted the ad on Monday, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Kelly thinks conservatives are grunting, filthy, mass-murdering open borders atheist polygamists. She lives in a seriously warped palace with an odd view of the peasants."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.